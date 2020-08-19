Lakeland PBS

359 New COVID-19 Cases, 9 New Deaths Reported Tuesday in MN

Lakeland News — Aug. 18 2020

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 359 new coronavirus cases and nine new deaths from the virus today.

The 359 new cases came from 7,402 tests for a case positivity rate of 4.8%. Health officials said the state’s seven-day rolling average positivity rate had moved down to 4.9%. The goal is to keep that average below 5%.

Hospitalizations rose today – there are currently 304 people hospitalized because of the virus, up 18 from yesterday. Of those hospitalized, 154 are in ICU.

In the Lakeland viewing area, the state reported six new cases in the following counties:

  • Aitkin County – 1
  • Cass County – 2
  • Crow Wing County – 1
  • Itasca County – 1
  • Roseau County – 1

