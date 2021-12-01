Lakeland PBS

3,580 New COVID-19 Cases, 100 Deaths Reported Wednesday in MN

Lakeland News — Dec. 1 2021

The state today reported 100 COVID-19 related deaths along with 3,580 coronavirus cases. Deaths reported today include those that were not processed last Thursday and Friday.

There were 16 deaths in the Lakeland viewing area:

  • Three people from Beltrami County – two between the ages of 70 and 74 and one between the ages of 85 and 89
  • One person from Crow Wing County between the ages of 60 and 64
  • Two people from Itasca County – one between the ages of 60 and 64 and the other between the ages of 65 and 69
  • Two people from Koochiching County – one between the ages of 70 and 74 and the other between the ages of 85 and 89
  • Five people from Mille Lacs County – one between the ages of 60 and 64, one between the ages of 70 and 74, two between the ages of 80 and 84, and one between the ages of 85 and 89
  • Three people from Polk County – two between the ages of 60 and 64 and one between the ages of 75 and 79

Minnesota’s seven-day rolling average through Nov. 23 is at 10.4%, down from a recent peak of 11.0%.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 178 confirmed cases reported in the following counties:

  • Aitkin – 7
  • Beltrami – 8
  • Cass – 10
  • Clearwater – 4
  • Crow Wing – 26
  • Hubbard – 6
  • Itasca – 26
  • Koochiching – 3
  • Lake of the Woods – 1
  • Mahnomen – 1
  • Mille Lacs – 25
  • Morrison – 10
  • Polk – 22
  • Roseau – 6
  • Todd – 17
  • Wadena – 6

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Brainerd Lakes Area Giving Back with “Bites for Lights” Campaign

12,632 New COVID-19 Cases Reported Tuesday in Minnesota

4,511 New COVID-19 Cases, 44 Deaths Reported Monday in MN

New Variant Cause for Concern, Not Panic, Biden Tells US

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.