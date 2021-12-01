3,580 New COVID-19 Cases, 100 Deaths Reported Wednesday in MN
The state today reported 100 COVID-19 related deaths along with 3,580 coronavirus cases. Deaths reported today include those that were not processed last Thursday and Friday.
There were 16 deaths in the Lakeland viewing area:
- Three people from Beltrami County – two between the ages of 70 and 74 and one between the ages of 85 and 89
- One person from Crow Wing County between the ages of 60 and 64
- Two people from Itasca County – one between the ages of 60 and 64 and the other between the ages of 65 and 69
- Two people from Koochiching County – one between the ages of 70 and 74 and the other between the ages of 85 and 89
- Five people from Mille Lacs County – one between the ages of 60 and 64, one between the ages of 70 and 74, two between the ages of 80 and 84, and one between the ages of 85 and 89
- Three people from Polk County – two between the ages of 60 and 64 and one between the ages of 75 and 79
Minnesota’s seven-day rolling average through Nov. 23 is at 10.4%, down from a recent peak of 11.0%.
In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 178 confirmed cases reported in the following counties:
- Aitkin – 7
- Beltrami – 8
- Cass – 10
- Clearwater – 4
- Crow Wing – 26
- Hubbard – 6
- Itasca – 26
- Koochiching – 3
- Lake of the Woods – 1
- Mahnomen – 1
- Mille Lacs – 25
- Morrison – 10
- Polk – 22
- Roseau – 6
- Todd – 17
- Wadena – 6
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.