3,546 New COVID-19 Cases, 21 Deaths Reported Monday in MN
The state today reported 21 COVID-19 related deaths along with 3,546 new coronavirus cases.
There were two deaths reported in the Lakeland viewing area:
- an Aitkin County resident between the ages of 90-94
- a Cass County resident between the ages of 50-54
The new cases came from 52,237 tests for a case positivity rate of 6.8%.
In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 415 confirmed cases reported the following counties:
- Aitkin – 8
- Beltrami – 52
- Cass – 38
- Clearwater – 10
- Crow Wing – 85
- Hubbard – 33
- Itasca – 47
- Koochiching – 5
- Lake of the Woods – 2
- Mahnomen – 2
- Mille Lacs – 22
- Morrison – 25
- Polk – 45
- Roseau – 4
- Todd – 22
- Wadena – 15
