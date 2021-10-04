3,546 New COVID-19 Cases, 21 Deaths Reported Monday in MN

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The state today reported 21 COVID-19 related deaths along with 3,546 new coronavirus cases.

There were two deaths reported in the Lakeland viewing area:

an Aitkin County resident between the ages of 90-94

a Cass County resident between the ages of 50-54

The new cases came from 52,237 tests for a case positivity rate of 6.8%.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 415 confirmed cases reported the following counties:

Aitkin – 8

Beltrami – 52

Cass – 38

Clearwater – 10

Crow Wing – 85

Hubbard – 33

Itasca – 47

Koochiching – 5

Lake of the Woods – 2

Mahnomen – 2

Mille Lacs – 22

Morrison – 25

Polk – 45

Roseau – 4

Todd – 22

Wadena – 15

