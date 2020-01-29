Lakeland PBS

35-Year-Old Man Dies After Falling Into Grain Bin At Stearns County Farm

Malaak KhattabJan. 29 2020

A farmer from Albany died in a farm accident on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 after being buried in corn in a grain bin in St. Martin Township.

According to the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office, they received a call at 10:16 a.m. about a missing individual on a farm in St. Martin Township. The caller stated they could not find their son, 35-year-old Brandon Schaefer and believed he may have fallen into a grain bin.

The St. Martin Fire Department worked diligently in the grain bin, which was ¾ full of corn, according to the release from the sheriff’s office.

They recovered the victim inside the bin. Preliminary investigation indicates Schaefer was working in the grain bin to loosen up the frozen corn and fell in and was buried.

Schaefer was transported to the Paynesville Hospital by ambulance where he was later pronounced dead.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Malaak Khattab

By — Malaak Khattab

News Reporter

Related Posts

9-Year-Old Boy Dead From Farm Accident

39-Year-Old Man Dies At The Crow Wing County Jail

Royalton Man Dead After Single-Vehicle Crash

12-Year-Old Millerville Boy Who Was Injured In A Grain Silo Accident Dies

Latest Stories

$2,500 Reward In Locating Predatory Offender In Crow Wing County

Posted on Jan. 29 2020

Nevis Boys Basketball Gets Big Win Over Laporte

Posted on Jan. 29 2020

Red Lake Boys Basketball Defeats W-H-A

Posted on Jan. 29 2020

BSU Men's Hockey Looks to Keep Momentum Rolling

Posted on Jan. 29 2020

Fosston Man Wanted on Felony Escape From Custody Charges Arrested

Posted on Jan. 28 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.