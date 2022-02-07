35 New COVID-19 Deaths, 5,829 New Cases Reported Monday in MN

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The state today reported 35 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 5,829 new coronavirus cases.

There were six deaths reported in the Lakeland viewing area:

One person from Beltrami County between the ages of 75 and 79

One person from Cass County between the ages of 95 and 99

One person from Itasca County between the ages of 55 and 59

Two people from Morrison County, one between the ages of 75 and 79 and the other between the ages of 95 and 99

One person from Wadena County between the ages of 60 and 64

The seven-day rolling average for case positivity is at 16.7%, down from 21.0% a week ago and the lowest it has been since the end of December. Case growth is at 102.2 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000, down from 174.4 cases per 100,000 a week ago.

As of Friday, 1,239 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 in Minnesota, a decrease of 231 from the week before. 199 ICU beds were in use, down by 14 from the week before.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 314 new cases reported in the following counties:

Aitkin – 6

Beltrami – 23

Cass – 23

Clearwater – 9

Crow Wing – 72

Hubbard – 12

Itasca – 42

Koochiching – 4

Lake of the Woods – 4

Mahnomen – 15

Mille Lacs – 19

Morrison – 21

Polk – 28

Roseau – 4

Todd – 17

Wadena – 15

