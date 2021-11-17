3,457 New COVID-19 Cases, 46 Deaths Reported Wednesday in MN

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The state today reported 46 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 3,457 new coronavirus cases.

There were five deaths in the Lakeland viewing area:

One person from Beltrami County between the ages of 75 and 79

Two people from Itasca County, both between the ages of 80 and 84

One person from Lake of the Woods County between the ages of 60 and 64

One person from Polk County between the ages of 85 and 89

The new cases came from 39,940 tests for a case positivity rate of 8.7%.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 209 confirmed cases reported in the following counties:

Aitkin – 5

Beltrami – 16

Cass – 13

Clearwater – 2

Crow Wing – 27

Hubbard – 7

Itasca – 18

Koochiching – 8

Lake of the Woods – 2

Mahnomen – 5

Morrison – 22

Mille Lacs – 20

Polk – 7

Roseau – 23

Todd – 18

Wadena – 16

