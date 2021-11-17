3,457 New COVID-19 Cases, 46 Deaths Reported Wednesday in MN
The state today reported 46 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 3,457 new coronavirus cases.
There were five deaths in the Lakeland viewing area:
- One person from Beltrami County between the ages of 75 and 79
- Two people from Itasca County, both between the ages of 80 and 84
- One person from Lake of the Woods County between the ages of 60 and 64
- One person from Polk County between the ages of 85 and 89
The new cases came from 39,940 tests for a case positivity rate of 8.7%.
In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 209 confirmed cases reported in the following counties:
- Aitkin – 5
- Beltrami – 16
- Cass – 13
- Clearwater – 2
- Crow Wing – 27
- Hubbard – 7
- Itasca – 18
- Koochiching – 8
- Lake of the Woods – 2
- Mahnomen – 5
- Morrison – 22
- Mille Lacs – 20
- Polk – 7
- Roseau – 23
- Todd – 18
- Wadena – 16
