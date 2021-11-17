Lakeland PBS

3,457 New COVID-19 Cases, 46 Deaths Reported Wednesday in MN

Lakeland News — Nov. 17 2021

The state today reported 46 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 3,457 new coronavirus cases.

There were five deaths in the Lakeland viewing area:

  • One person from Beltrami County between the ages of 75 and 79
  • Two people from Itasca County, both between the ages of 80 and 84
  • One person from Lake of the Woods County between the ages of 60 and 64
  • One person from Polk County between the ages of 85 and 89

The new cases came from 39,940 tests for a case positivity rate of 8.7%.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 209 confirmed cases reported in the following counties:

  • Aitkin – 5
  • Beltrami – 16
  • Cass – 13
  • Clearwater – 2
  • Crow Wing – 27
  • Hubbard – 7
  • Itasca – 18
  • Koochiching – 8
  • Lake of the Woods – 2
  • Mahnomen  – 5
  • Morrison – 22
  • Mille Lacs – 20
  • Polk – 7
  • Roseau – 23
  • Todd – 18
  • Wadena – 16

