34-Year-Old Man Suspected of Stabbing, Killing Cass Lake Man

A 34-year-old man is in custody and is suspected of stabbing and killing a 19-year-old Cass Lake man on Saturday night.

Cass County deputies responded to a medical situation at a home on Waboose Trail in Pike Bay Township in rural Cass Lake and found a victim suffering from a stab wound. Deputies immediately initiated first aid and lifesaving efforts, and the man was then taken to Cass Lake Indian Health Services were addition lifesaving efforts were performed. He was later pronounced deceased.

A suspect was later taken into custody and was also treated for medical needs with formal charges pending. Names are being withheld at this time pending notification of family members.

