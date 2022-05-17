Lakeland PBS

34-Year-Old Man Suspected of Stabbing, Killing Cass Lake Man

Lakeland News — May. 16 2022

A 34-year-old man is in custody and is suspected of stabbing and killing a 19-year-old Cass Lake man on Saturday night.

Cass County deputies responded to a medical situation at a home on Waboose Trail in Pike Bay Township in rural Cass Lake and found a victim suffering from a stab wound. Deputies immediately initiated first aid and lifesaving efforts, and the man was then taken to Cass Lake Indian Health Services were addition lifesaving efforts were performed. He was later pronounced deceased.

A suspect was later taken into custody and was also treated for medical needs with formal charges pending. Names are being withheld at this time pending notification of family members.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Sauk Centre Woman Dies in Rollover Crash Near Little Falls

Bemidji Man Suspect in April 2021 Shooting in Wisconsin

DNR Officials Give Update on State of Fisheries Ahead of Opening Weekend

Severe Weather Causes Damage in Minnesota; 1 Dead in Crash

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.