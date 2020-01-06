Lakeland PBS

34-Year-Old Brainerd Woman Is Charged with Felony Domestic Assault

Chantelle Calhoun — Jan. 6 2020

Michelle Ashley Wise of Brainerd was charged with felony domestic assault, a minor misdemeanor of obstructing the legal process, and a disorderly conduct misdemeanor.

Judge Kristine DeMay set unconditional bond at 10,000 and 5,000 bond with conditions that Wise cannot have any contact with the victim. Wise cannot possess a firearm or dangerous weapon, and she cannot leave the state without written court approval. Wise has been released from Crow Wing County Jail and her next hearing is on Wednesday, Jan.8 at 1:30 p.m.

According to a criminal complaint from Crow Wing County, on Dec. 17 at 8:13 a.m. police were called to an apartment on Norwood Street in Brainerd concerning a domestic disturbance. A Brainerd police sergeant spoke with the male victim who new Wise, and asked the victim to stay outside of the apartment until the police arrived. The sergeant could hear Wise hollering and screaming inside of her apartment.

Upon arrival the sergeant spoke to Wise who was very emotional and crying.

The male victim told officers that Wise became physical by throwing items at him, and prior to the call she had scratched both of his hands.

WIse began to pull away from officers as they were trying to escort her out of the residence. She screamed and yelled at officers that she needed to get her purse and other items. Wise yelled to the victim, “I’m going to kill you” as she was being escorted off the property. Wise tensed up her legs in an attempt to not go forward. Officers had to physically push her forward and pin her against the squad car as they tried to unlock the vehicle.

Wise has had two previous assault convictions from 2010 and 2012.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Chantelle Calhoun

By — Chantelle Calhoun

Related Posts

Two Bemidji Men Facing Felony Drug Charges

39-Year-Old Man Dies At The Crow Wing County Jail

39-Year-Old Man Dies At The Crow Wing County Jail

Hill City Man Pleads Guilty to Five Counts of First Degree Assault On A Peace Officer

Latest Stories

Two Bemidji Men Facing Felony Drug Charges

Posted on Jan. 6 2020

Buena Vista Ski Area in Bemidji to Host Family Night

Posted on Jan. 6 2020

BSU Men's Hockey Snaps Losing Streak With Win Over Ferris State

Posted on Jan. 4 2020

BSU Men's Basketball Takes Loss Against Minnesota Duluth

Posted on Jan. 4 2020

BSU Women's Basketball Falls to Minnesota Duluth

Posted on Jan. 4 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.