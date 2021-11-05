Lakeland PBS

3,378 New COVID-19 Cases, 35 Deaths Reported Friday in MN

Lakeland News — Nov. 5 2021

The state today reported 35 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 3,378 new coronavirus cases.

There were four deaths reported in the Lakeland viewing area:

  • Two people from Crow Wing County, one between the ages of 70 and 74 and the other between the ages of 90 and 94
  • One person from Morrison County between the ages of 65 and 69
  • One person from Polk County between the ages of 55 and 59

The new cases came from 50,576 tests for a case positivity rate of 6.7%.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 374 confirmed cases reported in the following counties:

  • Aitkin – 20
  • Beltrami – 61
  • Cass – 17
  • Clearwater – 3
  • Crow Wing – 42
  • Hubbard – 29
  • Itasca – 48
  • Koochiching – 3
  • Mahnomen – 5
  • Mille Lacs – 40
  • Morrison – 36
  • Polk – 21
  • Roseau – 6
  • Todd – 24
  • Wadena – 19

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Child Care Grants Available in Crow Wing County

3,718 New COVID-19 Cases, 32 Deaths Reported Thursday in MN

US Mandates Vaccines or Tests for Big Companies by Jan. 4

Essentia Health Starts Administering COVID-19 Shots to 5-11 Year Olds

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.