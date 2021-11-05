3,378 New COVID-19 Cases, 35 Deaths Reported Friday in MN

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The state today reported 35 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 3,378 new coronavirus cases.

There were four deaths reported in the Lakeland viewing area:

Two people from Crow Wing County, one between the ages of 70 and 74 and the other between the ages of 90 and 94

One person from Morrison County between the ages of 65 and 69

One person from Polk County between the ages of 55 and 59

The new cases came from 50,576 tests for a case positivity rate of 6.7%.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 374 confirmed cases reported in the following counties:

Aitkin – 20

Beltrami – 61

Cass – 17

Clearwater – 3

Crow Wing – 42

Hubbard – 29

Itasca – 48

Koochiching – 3

Mahnomen – 5

Mille Lacs – 40

Morrison – 36

Polk – 21

Roseau – 6

Todd – 24

Wadena – 19

