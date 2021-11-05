3,378 New COVID-19 Cases, 35 Deaths Reported Friday in MN
The state today reported 35 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 3,378 new coronavirus cases.
There were four deaths reported in the Lakeland viewing area:
- Two people from Crow Wing County, one between the ages of 70 and 74 and the other between the ages of 90 and 94
- One person from Morrison County between the ages of 65 and 69
- One person from Polk County between the ages of 55 and 59
The new cases came from 50,576 tests for a case positivity rate of 6.7%.
In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 374 confirmed cases reported in the following counties:
- Aitkin – 20
- Beltrami – 61
- Cass – 17
- Clearwater – 3
- Crow Wing – 42
- Hubbard – 29
- Itasca – 48
- Koochiching – 3
- Mahnomen – 5
- Mille Lacs – 40
- Morrison – 36
- Polk – 21
- Roseau – 6
- Todd – 24
- Wadena – 19
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.