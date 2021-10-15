3,352 New COVID-19 Cases, 28 Deaths Reported Friday in MN

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The state today reported 28 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 3,352 new coronavirus cases.

There was one death in the Lakeland viewing area, a Polk County resident between the ages of 90 and 94.

The new cases came from 47,375 tests for a case positivity rate of 7.1%.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 424 confirmed cases reported in the following counties:

Aitkin – 18

Beltrami – 54

Cass – 48

Clearwater – 8

Crow Wing – 71

Hubbard – 22

Itasca – 41

Koochiching – 1

Lake of the Woods – 1

Mahnomen – 20

Mille Lacs – 21

Morrison – 31

Polk – 14

Todd – 47

Wadena – 27

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today