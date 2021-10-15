3,352 New COVID-19 Cases, 28 Deaths Reported Friday in MN
The state today reported 28 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 3,352 new coronavirus cases.
There was one death in the Lakeland viewing area, a Polk County resident between the ages of 90 and 94.
The new cases came from 47,375 tests for a case positivity rate of 7.1%.
In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 424 confirmed cases reported in the following counties:
- Aitkin – 18
- Beltrami – 54
- Cass – 48
- Clearwater – 8
- Crow Wing – 71
- Hubbard – 22
- Itasca – 41
- Koochiching – 1
- Lake of the Woods – 1
- Mahnomen – 20
- Mille Lacs – 21
- Morrison – 31
- Polk – 14
- Todd – 47
- Wadena – 27
