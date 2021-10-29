3,348 New COVID-19 Cases, 16 Deaths Reported Friday in MN

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The state today reported 16 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 3,348 new coronavirus cases.

There were five deaths in the Lakeland viewing area:

One person from Beltrami County between the ages of 75 and 79

Two people from Hubbard County between the ages of 40 and 44 and the other between the ages of 60 and 64

One people from Roseau County older than 100

The new cases came from 40,451 tests for a case positivity rate of 8.3%.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 317 confirmed cases reported in the following counties:

Aitkin – 10

Beltrami – 35

Cass – 11

Clearwater – 5

Crow Wing – 62

Hubbard – 11

Itasca – 27

Koochiching – 3

Lake of the Woods – 2

Mahnomen – 2

Mille Lacs – 28

Morrison – 39

Polk – 23

Roseau – 19

Todd – 30

Wadena – 10

