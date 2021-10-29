3,348 New COVID-19 Cases, 16 Deaths Reported Friday in MN
The state today reported 16 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 3,348 new coronavirus cases.
There were five deaths in the Lakeland viewing area:
- One person from Beltrami County between the ages of 75 and 79
- Two people from Hubbard County between the ages of 40 and 44 and the other between the ages of 60 and 64
- One people from Roseau County older than 100
The new cases came from 40,451 tests for a case positivity rate of 8.3%.
In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 317 confirmed cases reported in the following counties:
- Aitkin – 10
- Beltrami – 35
- Cass – 11
- Clearwater – 5
- Crow Wing – 62
- Hubbard – 11
- Itasca – 27
- Koochiching – 3
- Lake of the Woods – 2
- Mahnomen – 2
- Mille Lacs – 28
- Morrison – 39
- Polk – 23
- Roseau – 19
- Todd – 30
- Wadena – 10
