Lakeland PBS

3,348 New COVID-19 Cases, 16 Deaths Reported Friday in MN

Lakeland NewsOct. 29 2021

The state today reported 16 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 3,348 new coronavirus cases.

There were five deaths in the Lakeland viewing area:

  • One person from Beltrami County between the ages of 75 and 79
  • Two people from Hubbard County between the ages of 40 and 44 and the other between the ages of 60 and 64
  • One people from Roseau County older than 100

The new cases came from 40,451 tests for a case positivity rate of 8.3%.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 317 confirmed cases reported in the following counties:

  • Aitkin – 10
  • Beltrami – 35
  • Cass – 11
  • Clearwater – 5
  • Crow Wing – 62
  • Hubbard – 11
  • Itasca – 27
  • Koochiching – 3
  • Lake of the Woods – 2
  • Mahnomen – 2
  • Mille Lacs – 28
  • Morrison – 39
  • Polk – 23
  • Roseau – 19
  • Todd – 30
  • Wadena – 10

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

2,690 New COVID-19 Cases, 41 Deaths Reported Thursday in MN

1,810 New COVID-19 Cases, 31 Deaths Reported Wednesday in MN

Network Ready to Give COVID-19 Shots to Young Minnesotans

New COVID-19 Rapid Testing Sites Opening in Wadena, Bemidji

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.