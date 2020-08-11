332 New COVID-19 Cases, Six New Deaths Reported Tuesday in MN
An additional 332 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported by the Minnesota Department of Health today, as well as six new deaths.
The 332 cases came from a total of 6,302 tests administered for a case positivity rate of 5.2%, up from yesterday’s rate of 4.8%. On Monday, health officials said the state’s seven-day rolling average positivity rate had moved up to 5.4%. The goal is to keep that average below 5%.
There are 337 patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19, up by 17 from yesterday. Of those, 147 are currently hospitalized in ICU, down by 12.
In Lakeland Country, cases are as follows:
- Aitkin County – 1
- Beltrami County – 2
- Cass County – 1
- Hubbard County – 1
- Mille Lacs County – 1
- Polk County – 1
- Todd County – 3
