33 Year Old Parkers Prairie Resident Arrested For Juvenile Criminal Sexual Conduct

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

On Tuesday, 33 year old, Zachary Wittmer was arrested for 1st degree criminal sexual conduct involving a male juvenile over a number of years. Wittmer was charged in Douglas County District Court on 2 counts of 1st degree criminal sexual conduct, 4 counts of 3rd degree criminal sexual conduct, and 2 counts of 4th degree criminal sexual conduct.

The victim, now an adult, came forward after reading an article in the Echo Press that Wittmer had recently pleaded guilty and was sentenced for 2nd degree criminal sexual conduct involving another male juvenile.

The alleged abuse started when the victim was 14 year of age and continued until he was 16 years old. Wittmer was an adult, 9 years older than the victim at the time the sexual abuse occurred. It is alleged that the sexual encounters occurred in Douglas County and other locations within MN and one incident that occurred in WI, while the victim was traveling with Wittmer to events.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says they will continues to investigate the matter and will continue to look for other victims that may have had similar encounters with Wittmer. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office at 320-762-8151.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today