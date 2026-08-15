Aug 14, 2026 | By: Charlie Yaeger

32nd Annual Lumberjack Scramble Kicks Off Fall Activities Season

It might seem like any other Friday in August, but today’s Lumberjack Scramble serves as a marker for the start of fall activities at Bemidji High School. The golf fundraiser, held annually at the Bemidji Town and Country Club, is in its 32nd year and has raised over $1.1-million for Lumberjacks activities, bringing in nearly $70,000 last year alone.

“Athletics are expensive,” said Activities Director Kristen McRae. “Busses are expensive, uniforms are expensive. And the way the community backs our athletic teams, it is just commendable. Without them and their support, we would struggle, We are a big school, far out of the metro area, but those are the teams we compete against. And events like this allow us the opportunity to give us kids the things they need so they can up their game.”

McRae also talked about what she loves most about the event.

“It truly is a highlight for the summer,” she said. “I know people plan their summer vacations around this event because it’s so well run, but truly it is the kickoff because Monday, we start fall sports. Everybody’s here having a good time and you can feel the excitement in the air with the community members, so it’s great.”

Practice for all fall MSHSL activities and sports begins Monday, August 17th with competition beginning the following week.

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