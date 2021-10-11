3,223 New COVID-19 Cases, 25 Deaths Reported Monday in MN

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The state today reported 25 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 3,223 new coronavirus cases.

There were four deaths in the Lakeland viewing area:

A Hubbard County resident between the ages of 90 and 94

A Mahnomen County resident between the ages of 75 and 79

A Morrison County resident between the ages of 55 and 59

A Wadena County resident between the ages of 55 and 59

The new cases came from 45,812 tests for a case positivity rate of 7.0%.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 369 cases reported in the following counties:

Aitkin – 14

Beltrami – 32

Cass – 20

Clearwater – 6

Crow Wing – 62

Hubbard – 9

Itasca – 33

Koochiching – 3

Lake of the Woods – 4

Mahnomen – 2

Mille Lacs – 14

Morrison – 54

Polk – 32

Roseau – 28

Todd – 36

Wadena – 20

