3,223 New COVID-19 Cases, 25 Deaths Reported Monday in MN
The state today reported 25 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 3,223 new coronavirus cases.
There were four deaths in the Lakeland viewing area:
- A Hubbard County resident between the ages of 90 and 94
- A Mahnomen County resident between the ages of 75 and 79
- A Morrison County resident between the ages of 55 and 59
- A Wadena County resident between the ages of 55 and 59
The new cases came from 45,812 tests for a case positivity rate of 7.0%.
In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 369 cases reported in the following counties:
- Aitkin – 14
- Beltrami – 32
- Cass – 20
- Clearwater – 6
- Crow Wing – 62
- Hubbard – 9
- Itasca – 33
- Koochiching – 3
- Lake of the Woods – 4
- Mahnomen – 2
- Mille Lacs – 14
- Morrison – 54
- Polk – 32
- Roseau – 28
- Todd – 36
- Wadena – 20
