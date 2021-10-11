Lakeland PBS

3,223 New COVID-19 Cases, 25 Deaths Reported Monday in MN

Lakeland News — Oct. 11 2021

The state today reported 25 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 3,223 new coronavirus cases.

There were four deaths in the Lakeland viewing area:

  • A Hubbard County resident between the ages of 90 and 94
  • A Mahnomen County resident between the ages of 75 and 79
  • A Morrison County resident between the ages of 55 and 59
  • A Wadena County resident between the ages of 55 and 59

The new cases came from 45,812 tests for a case positivity rate of 7.0%.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 369 cases reported in the following counties:

  • Aitkin – 14
  • Beltrami – 32
  • Cass – 20
  • Clearwater – 6
  • Crow Wing – 62
  • Hubbard – 9
  • Itasca – 33
  • Koochiching – 3
  • Lake of the Woods – 4
  • Mahnomen – 2
  • Mille Lacs – 14
  • Morrison – 54
  • Polk – 32
  • Roseau – 28
  • Todd – 36
  • Wadena – 20

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

