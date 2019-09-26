Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

32-Year-Old Man Dies In Head-On Crash Near Blackduck

Sep. 25 2019

A 32-year-old Blackduck man has died in a head-on crash near Blackduck on Tuesday.

The crash took place on the block of Nebish Rd NE, about three miles west of Minnesota Trunk Highway 72 in Langor Township, which is located approximately 26 miles north of Bemidji. At approximately 4:30 pm, the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office 911 center received a report of a two-vehicle crash between a 2010 Honda Fit being driven by William Berne, 32, and a 1989 International 9300 farm truck driven by Roxanne Gross, 55.

An investigation revealed that Berne appeared to cross into the oncoming lane of the westbound 1989 farm truck. The two vehicles collided head on. When emergency personnel arrived, it was determined that Berne died at the scene. Gross, driver of the farm truck, was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash is currently under investigation.

Destiny Wiggins

Contact Lakeland News

Destiny Wiggins
dwiggins@lptv.org

Related Posts

Bemidji Law Enforcement Trains On How To Respond To Mental Illness

Blackduck Football Off to Best Start This Century

Fatal ATV Crash Near Melrose On County Road 175

Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office To Increase DUI Enforcement Over Labor Day Weekend

Latest Story

MN DHS Says Overpayments to Tribes Now Over $29 Million

The Minnesota Department of Human Services says it underestimated the amount of money it overpaid two Native American tribes for substance abuse
Posted on Sep. 25 2019

Latest Stories

MN DHS Says Overpayments to Tribes Now Over $29 Million

Posted on Sep. 25 2019

Bemidji Law Enforcement Trains On How To Respond To Mental Illness

Posted on Sep. 25 2019

Park Rapids Community Celebrates Opening Of Rotary Fitness Park

Posted on Sep. 25 2019

Good Food, Good Life, 365 - Roasted Orange Kabocha Squash

Posted on Sep. 25 2019

Winning Tradition Continues For Pierz Football

Posted on Sep. 25 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.