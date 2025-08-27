Aug 27, 2025 | By: Lakeland News

32-Year-Old Cohasset Man Dies in ATV Crash in Itasca County

A 32-year-old Cohasset man has died in an ATV crash in Cohasset.

The Itasca County Sheriff’s Office has not named the victim but says he was driving a side-by-side in the area of County Road 242 when the crash occurred. There were no other occupants of the ATV.

Authorities believe the crash happened around 6 a.m. on Tuesday, as that’s when they received a 911 call reporting a crash detected through an iPhone emergency alert system.

