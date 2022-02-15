32 New COVID-19 Deaths, 6,469 New Cases Reported Tuesday in MN
The state today reported 32 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 6,469 new coronavirus cases. Today’s numbers come from data on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.
There were two deaths reported in the Lakeland viewing area:
- One person from Cass County between the ages of 85 and 89
- One person from Itasca County between the ages of 70 and 74
The seven-day rolling average for case positivity is now at 10.9%, down from 14.8% the week before. Case growth is at 53.0 new cases per 100,000 people, down from 93.0 cases per 100,000 people the week before.
Hospitalizations for COVID-19 have dipped below 1,000 people and are now at 898, a decrease of 266 from a week ago. 145 people are in ICU beds, a decrease of 33 from a week ago.
In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 445 new cases reported in the following counties:
- Aitkin – 15
- Beltrami – 49
- Cass – 54
- Clearwater – 10
- Crow Wing – 97
- Hubbard – 30
- Itasca – 36
- Koochiching – 10
- Lake of the Woods – 1
- Mahnomen – 4
- Mille Lacs – 22
- Morrison – 40
- Polk – 35
- Roseau – 5
- Todd – 21
- Wadena – 16
