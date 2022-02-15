32 New COVID-19 Deaths, 6,469 New Cases Reported Tuesday in MN

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The state today reported 32 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 6,469 new coronavirus cases. Today’s numbers come from data on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.

There were two deaths reported in the Lakeland viewing area:

One person from Cass County between the ages of 85 and 89

One person from Itasca County between the ages of 70 and 74

The seven-day rolling average for case positivity is now at 10.9%, down from 14.8% the week before. Case growth is at 53.0 new cases per 100,000 people, down from 93.0 cases per 100,000 people the week before.

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 have dipped below 1,000 people and are now at 898, a decrease of 266 from a week ago. 145 people are in ICU beds, a decrease of 33 from a week ago.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 445 new cases reported in the following counties:

Aitkin – 15

Beltrami – 49

Cass – 54

Clearwater – 10

Crow Wing – 97

Hubbard – 30

Itasca – 36

Koochiching – 10

Lake of the Woods – 1

Mahnomen – 4

Mille Lacs – 22

Morrison – 40

Polk – 35

Roseau – 5

Todd – 21

Wadena – 16

