32 New COVID-19 Deaths, 6,469 New Cases Reported Tuesday in MN

Lakeland News — Feb. 15 2022

The state today reported 32 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 6,469 new coronavirus cases. Today’s numbers come from data on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.

There were two deaths reported in the Lakeland viewing area:

  • One person from Cass County between the ages of 85 and 89
  • One person from Itasca County between the ages of 70 and 74

The seven-day rolling average for case positivity is now at 10.9%, down from 14.8% the week before. Case growth is at 53.0 new cases per 100,000 people, down from 93.0 cases per 100,000 people the week before.

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 have dipped below 1,000 people and are now at 898, a decrease of 266 from a week ago. 145 people are in ICU beds, a decrease of 33 from a week ago.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 445 new cases reported in the following counties:

  • Aitkin – 15
  • Beltrami – 49
  • Cass – 54
  • Clearwater – 10
  • Crow Wing – 97
  • Hubbard – 30
  • Itasca – 36
  • Koochiching – 10
  • Lake of the Woods – 1
  • Mahnomen – 4
  • Mille Lacs – 22
  • Morrison – 40
  • Polk – 35
  • Roseau – 5
  • Todd – 21
  • Wadena – 16

