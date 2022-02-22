32 New COVID-19 Deaths, 2,012 New Cases Reported Tuesday in MN

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The state of Minnesota today reported 32 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 2,012 new coronavirus cases. Due to the Presidents’ Day holiday, the state did not update data yesterday, and so today’s numbers are from last Friday.

There were six deaths in the Lakeland viewing area:

Two people from Beltrami County, one between the ages of 70 and 74 and the other between the ages of 75 and 79

One person from Cass County between the ages of 75 and 79

One person from Crow Wing County between the ages of 70 and 74

One person from Itasca County between the ages of 60 and 64

One person from Mille Lacs County between the ages of 75 and 79

The seven-day rolling average for case positivity is at 9.5%, down from 13.0% the week before. Case growth is at 39.4 new cases per 100,000 people, down from 64.9 cases per 100,000 the week before.

Hospitalizations continue to fall in the state. There are currently 633 people hospitalized for COVID-19, a decrease of 265 from a week ago. 104 ICU beds are in use, a decrease of 41 from a week ago.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 192 new cases reported in the following counties:

Aitkin – 2

Beltrami – 20

Cass – 4

Clearwater – 3

Crow Wing – 33

Hubbard – 12

Itasca – 23

Koochiching – 5

Lake of the Woods – 1

Mahnomen – 11

Mille Lacs – 8

Morrison – 17

Polk – 26

Roseau – 5

Todd – 10

Wadena – 12

