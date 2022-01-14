32 New COVID-19 Deaths, 11,560 New Cases Reported Friday in MN

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The state today reported 32 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 11,560 new coronavirus cases.

There were six deaths in the Lakeland viewing area:

One person from Aitkin County between the ages of 35 and 39

Two people from Crow Wing County, one between the ages of 50 and 54 and the other between the ages of 85 and 89

One person from Itasca County between the ages of 85 and 89

One person from Mille Lacs County between the ages of 80 and 84

One person from Roseau County between the ages of 85 and 89

The seven-day average for case positivity keeps increasing and is now at 21.6%, breaking yesterday’s record of 20.7%. Case growth has now increased to 154.6 new cases per 100,000 people, compared to 149.5 cases per 100,000 reported yesterday.

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 continue to rise. There are 1,616 people currently hospitalized, an increase of 26 from yesterday. There are also more ICU beds in use, with 260 people in ICU beds compared to 253 yesterday.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 352 cases reported in the following counties:

Aitkin – 14

Beltrami – 59

Cass – 22

Clearwater – 2

Crow Wing – 52

Hubbard – 13

Itasca – 33

Koochiching – 11

Lake of the Woods – 3

Mahnomen – 8

Mille Lacs – 23

Morrison – 38

Polk – 22

Roseau – 16

Todd – 24

Wadena – 12

