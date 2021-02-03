Lakeland PBS

31st Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza Final Results

Nick UrsiniFeb. 3 2021

The Brainerd Jaycees hosted their 31st Annual Brainerd Jaycees Extravaganza virtually for the first time ever on January 30th. According to the press release, over 4,600 anglers from around the United States participated in this event that took place statewide.

Even in a virtual format, participants from as far away as Texas, Alabama, Michigan and all throughout the Midwest came to enjoy the tradition of ice fishing in Minnesota according to the release.

Approximately 3,500 fish were registered during the three-hour event which is more than triple the number registered during a traditional Extravaganza.

The winner of 128th place, which takes home a Ford or GMC truck from Mills Automotive Group, was Mike Ringer stated, “I am a Ford guy”.

Ringer was fishing on Potato Lake in Park Rapids. The Park Rapids native snagged his 28-inch Northern Pike while fishing in 14 feet of water.

Marvin Forbragd, the winner of an Ice Castle fish house, was fishing in nine feet of water with a simple hook and a light pike-minnow set-up when his 22.25-inch Northern Pike.

John Brenny, a man from Sauk Rapids pulled in his 33-inch Northern Pike on Camp Lake. Brenny is now bringing home a Polaris Sportsman 450 from Northland Sports Center.

“Our whole Extravaganza committee came together this year to make what seemed impossible happen was incredible, the hard work and dedication that our committee had this year really shows how much we all love and cherish our community,” said Event Chairman Benji Thoennes. “Chairing this event and the causes in which it supports has been a great honor. We are simply happy to be able to give back to the community and provide some good old fashion outdoor fun in a year that has been full of many obstacles for everyone,”

For the full results of the event, click here.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

