31st Annual Great American Think-Off Ready to Kick Off in New York Mills

It’s a big weekend in New York Mills with the 31st annual Great American Think-Off taking place on Saturday.

The weekend kicks off with a reception Friday night from 6 to 8 at the New York Mills Regional Cultural Center. The 2024 Think-Off debate will be held at the New York Mills School Auditorium on Saturday at 7 p.m., with a reception immediately following at the Cultural Center.

Four finalists will debate this year’s question: “Is freedom of speech worth the cost?”

Two debaters will argue “yes.” Michelle Mellon of Deming, New Mexico, has over 30 years of experience as a professional storyteller, including more than 25 years working marketing as a copywriter, content writer, and ghostwriter. And Crystal Kelley of Eden Prairie is a full-time caregiver for her disabled adult son and has been a writer and editor for several decades.

Those arguing “no” are David Lapakko of Richfield, who is finishing his 38th and final year as an associate professor of communication studies at Augsburg University in Minneapolis, and Bill Sutherland of Eden Prairie, who has been in the consulting engineering business for about 40 years and founded MinnTech Engineering Consulting Engineers in 1984.

The four finalists each win $500 for participating and the weekend trip to New York Mills to participate.