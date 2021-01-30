Lakeland PBS

31st Annual Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza Ready for Virtual Event

Nick UrsiniJan. 29 2021

The Brainerd Jaycees turned the normally packed event on Hole-in-the-Day Bay on Gull Lake to a statewide virtual competition. Now, it’s almost time to start getting submissions.

“We’ve had a pretty good transition into this virtual [event],” Ice Fishing Extravaganza Co-chairman Andrew Jay said.

FishDonkey, the app where contestants can submit their catches, goes live tomorrow at noon. As for the Brainerd Jaycees who will be judging submissions, they will be in a secure location getting ready as early as 8 AM.

“We’ll have some coffee and then start verifying fish,” said Co-chairman Benji Thoennes. “We’ll probably roughly have 30 [members] working verifying fish, verifying tickets, answering phone calls, and everything else that needs to be done.”

You can still register for the event, which kicks off Saturday, Jan. 30 at noon, by clicking here.

