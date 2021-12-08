3,140 New COVID-19 Cases, 75 Deaths Reported Wednesday in MN

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The state today reported 75 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 3,140 new coronavirus cases.

There were nine deaths reported in the Lakeland viewing area:

Two people from Beltrami County – one between the ages of 35 and 39 and the other between the ages of 45 and 49

Two people from Crow Wing County, both between the ages of 90 and 94

One person from Mahnomen County between the ages of 70 and 74

Two people from Mille Lacs County, one between the ages of 60 and 64 and the other between the ages of 70 and 74

One person from Polk County between the ages of 50 and 54

One person from Wadena County between the ages of 85 and 89

The seven-day rolling average for case positivity is now at 11.7%.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 175 confirmed cases reported in the following counties:

Aitkin – 5

Beltrami – 6

Cass – 7

Clearwater – 3

Crow Wing – 26

Hubbard – 3

Itasca – 29

Koochiching – 6

Lake of the Woods – 1

Mahnomen – 6

Mille Lacs – 18

Morrison – 16

Polk – 18

Roseau – 6

Todd – 19

Wadena – 6

