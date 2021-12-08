3,140 New COVID-19 Cases, 75 Deaths Reported Wednesday in MN
The state today reported 75 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 3,140 new coronavirus cases.
There were nine deaths reported in the Lakeland viewing area:
- Two people from Beltrami County – one between the ages of 35 and 39 and the other between the ages of 45 and 49
- Two people from Crow Wing County, both between the ages of 90 and 94
- One person from Mahnomen County between the ages of 70 and 74
- Two people from Mille Lacs County, one between the ages of 60 and 64 and the other between the ages of 70 and 74
- One person from Polk County between the ages of 50 and 54
- One person from Wadena County between the ages of 85 and 89
The seven-day rolling average for case positivity is now at 11.7%.
In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 175 confirmed cases reported in the following counties:
- Aitkin – 5
- Beltrami – 6
- Cass – 7
- Clearwater – 3
- Crow Wing – 26
- Hubbard – 3
- Itasca – 29
- Koochiching – 6
- Lake of the Woods – 1
- Mahnomen – 6
- Mille Lacs – 18
- Morrison – 16
- Polk – 18
- Roseau – 6
- Todd – 19
- Wadena – 6
