3,140 New COVID-19 Cases, 75 Deaths Reported Wednesday in MN

Lakeland News — Dec. 8 2021

The state today reported 75 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 3,140 new coronavirus cases.

There were nine deaths reported in the Lakeland viewing area:

  • Two people from Beltrami County – one between the ages of 35 and 39 and the other between the ages of 45 and 49
  • Two people from Crow Wing County, both between the ages of 90 and 94
  • One person from Mahnomen County between the ages of 70 and 74
  • Two people from Mille Lacs County, one between the ages of 60 and 64 and the other between the ages of 70 and 74
  • One person from Polk County between the ages of 50 and 54
  • One person from Wadena County between the ages of 85 and 89

The seven-day rolling average for case positivity is now at 11.7%.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 175 confirmed cases reported in the following counties:

  • Aitkin – 5
  • Beltrami – 6
  • Cass – 7
  • Clearwater – 3
  • Crow Wing – 26
  • Hubbard – 3
  • Itasca – 29
  • Koochiching – 6
  • Lake of the Woods – 1
  • Mahnomen – 6
  • Mille Lacs – 18
  • Morrison – 16
  • Polk – 18
  • Roseau – 6
  • Todd – 19
  • Wadena – 6

By — Lakeland News

