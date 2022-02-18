31 New COVID-19 Deaths, 2,264 New Cases Reported Friday in MN
The state today reported 31 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 2,264 new coronavirus cases.
There were two deaths in the Lakeland viewing area:
- One person from Mille Lacs County between the ages of 70 and 74
- One person from Wadena County between the ages of 70 and 74
The seven-day rolling average for case positivity is at 9.5%, down from 13.0% the week before. Case growth is at 42.2 new cases per 100,000 people, down from 70.1 cases per 100,000 the week before.
There are currently 801 people hospitalized for COVID-19, a decrease of 252 from a week ago. 126 ICU beds are in use, a decrease of 27 from a week ago.
In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 206 new cases reported in the following counties:
- Aitkin – 7
- Beltrami – 28
- Cass – 13
- Clearwater – 7
- Crow Wing – 37
- Hubbard – 10
- Itasca – 24
- Koochiching – 1
- Mahnomen – 15
- Mille Lacs – 13
- Morrison – 16
- Polk – 8
- Roseau – 5
- Todd – 14
- Wadena – 8
