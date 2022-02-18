Lakeland PBS

31 New COVID-19 Deaths, 2,264 New Cases Reported Friday in MN

Lakeland News — Feb. 18 2022

The state today reported 31 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 2,264 new coronavirus cases.

There were two deaths in the Lakeland viewing area:

  • One person from Mille Lacs County between the ages of 70 and 74
  • One person from Wadena County between the ages of 70 and 74

The seven-day rolling average for case positivity is at 9.5%, down from 13.0% the week before. Case growth is at 42.2 new cases per 100,000 people, down from 70.1 cases per 100,000 the week before.

There are currently 801 people hospitalized for COVID-19, a decrease of 252 from a week ago. 126 ICU beds are in use, a decrease of 27 from a week ago.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 206 new cases reported in the following counties:

  • Aitkin – 7
  • Beltrami – 28
  • Cass – 13
  • Clearwater – 7
  • Crow Wing – 37
  • Hubbard – 10
  • Itasca – 24
  • Koochiching – 1
  • Mahnomen – 15
  • Mille Lacs – 13
  • Morrison – 16
  • Polk – 8
  • Roseau – 5
  • Todd – 14
  • Wadena – 8

