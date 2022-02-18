31 New COVID-19 Deaths, 2,264 New Cases Reported Friday in MN

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The state today reported 31 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 2,264 new coronavirus cases.

There were two deaths in the Lakeland viewing area:

One person from Mille Lacs County between the ages of 70 and 74

One person from Wadena County between the ages of 70 and 74

The seven-day rolling average for case positivity is at 9.5%, down from 13.0% the week before. Case growth is at 42.2 new cases per 100,000 people, down from 70.1 cases per 100,000 the week before.

There are currently 801 people hospitalized for COVID-19, a decrease of 252 from a week ago. 126 ICU beds are in use, a decrease of 27 from a week ago.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 206 new cases reported in the following counties:

Aitkin – 7

Beltrami – 28

Cass – 13

Clearwater – 7

Crow Wing – 37

Hubbard – 10

Itasca – 24

Koochiching – 1

Mahnomen – 15

Mille Lacs – 13

Morrison – 16

Polk – 8

Roseau – 5

Todd – 14

Wadena – 8

