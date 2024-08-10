30th Annual Lumberjack Scramble Raises Funds for Bemidji Athletics

It’s almost time for the high school sports season to begin, which also means it’s time for the annual Lumberjack Scramble golf fundraiser at the Bemidji Town & Country Club.

The Lumberjack Scramble is now in its 30th year and has certainly been a success on the fundraising front, bringing in nearly a million dollars for Bemidji Middle and High School activities. But the event has also been a success for the Lumberjack community, bringing together coaches, faculty, families, and more for a great day of golf in support of those who ultimately benefit most – the students.

“The Baer family and Security Bank have done a superb job in putting together a high-quality event that people keep coming back for,” said Kristen McRae, Bemidji High School Activities Director. “It’s something that a lot of our alumni and families plan their summer get-togethers around. It’s withstood the test of time and it just keeps growing. People want to get in, it fills up fast. I mean, it says a lot about our community, the support we have, and the Baer family and Security Bank.”

Last year, the tournament raised just under $65,000. If they hit their goal of beating that mark on Friday, then the fund will have officially raised over a million dollars in 30 years.