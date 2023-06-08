30th Annual Great American Think-Off Set for This Weekend in New York Mills

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The 30th annual Great American Think-Off is set for this Saturday, with four contestants this year debating the question, “Which is more important to protect: the environment or the economy?”

Weekend events kick off on Friday in New York Mills, with this year’s Think-Off set to begin at 7 p.m. on Saturday night at the New York Mills School Auditorium.

This year’s contestants are Gretchen Mayer of Mansfield, SD and Douglas McClain of Fergus Falls, who will argue that the economy is more important. Arguing that the economy is more important are Allen Taylor of Colorado Springs, CO and Timur Usenov of Maple Grove.

More information on the weekend’s activities can be found here.

