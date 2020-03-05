Lakeland PBS

30th Annual Brainerd Warrior Liftathon Raises Funds For Charity

Nathan Green — Mar. 5 2020

Wednesday was the 30th annual Warrior Liftathon for Brainerd High School students as 125 lifters in grades eight through 12 got together to raise funds for charitable organizations and those in need in the Brainerd area. Lifters competed for scholarships and a spot on the “Warrior Wall,” which recognizes the top 10 lifts of all time at the high school.

Today’s total of 125 lifters was one of the highest turnouts in the event’s history.

Nathan Green

