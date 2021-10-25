3,010 New COVID-19 Cases, 22 Deaths Reported Monday in MN

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The state today reported 22 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 3,010 new coronavirus cases.

There were five deaths in the Lakeland viewing area:

One person from Beltrami County between the ages of 65 and 69

One person from Cass County between the ages of 75 and 79

One person from Itasca County between the ages of 65 and 69

One person from Morrison County between the ages of 45 and 49

One person from Polk County between the ages of 85 and 89

The new cases came from 59,125 tests for a case positivity rate of 5.1%. The seven-day rolling average for case positivity has now fallen from 8.3% to 7.8%, but it is still above the caution threshold of 5.0%.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 358 confirmed cases reported in the following counties:

Aitkin – 12

Beltrami – 32

Cass – 9

Clearwater – 1

Crow Wing – 43

Hubbard – 6

Itasca – 48

Koochiching – 4

Lake of the Woods – 1

Mahnomen – 6

Mille Lacs – 27

Morrison – 68

Polk – 21

Roseau – 1

Todd – 51

Wadena – 28

