3,010 New COVID-19 Cases, 22 Deaths Reported Monday in MN
The state today reported 22 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 3,010 new coronavirus cases.
There were five deaths in the Lakeland viewing area:
- One person from Beltrami County between the ages of 65 and 69
- One person from Cass County between the ages of 75 and 79
- One person from Itasca County between the ages of 65 and 69
- One person from Morrison County between the ages of 45 and 49
- One person from Polk County between the ages of 85 and 89
The new cases came from 59,125 tests for a case positivity rate of 5.1%. The seven-day rolling average for case positivity has now fallen from 8.3% to 7.8%, but it is still above the caution threshold of 5.0%.
In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 358 confirmed cases reported in the following counties:
- Aitkin – 12
- Beltrami – 32
- Cass – 9
- Clearwater – 1
- Crow Wing – 43
- Hubbard – 6
- Itasca – 48
- Koochiching – 4
- Lake of the Woods – 1
- Mahnomen – 6
- Mille Lacs – 27
- Morrison – 68
- Polk – 21
- Roseau – 1
- Todd – 51
- Wadena – 28
