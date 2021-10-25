Lakeland PBS

3,010 New COVID-19 Cases, 22 Deaths Reported Monday in MN

Lakeland News — Oct. 25 2021

The state today reported 22 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 3,010 new coronavirus cases.

There were five deaths in the Lakeland viewing area:

  • One person from Beltrami County between the ages of 65 and 69
  • One person from Cass County between the ages of 75 and 79
  • One person from Itasca County between the ages of 65 and 69
  • One person from Morrison County between the ages of 45 and 49
  • One person from Polk County between the ages of 85 and 89

The new cases came from 59,125 tests for a case positivity rate of 5.1%. The seven-day rolling average for case positivity has now fallen from 8.3% to 7.8%, but it is still above the caution threshold of 5.0%.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 358 confirmed cases reported in the following counties:

  • Aitkin – 12
  • Beltrami – 32
  • Cass – 9
  • Clearwater – 1
  • Crow Wing – 43
  • Hubbard – 6
  • Itasca – 48
  • Koochiching – 4
  • Lake of the Woods – 1
  • Mahnomen – 6
  • Mille Lacs – 27
  • Morrison – 68
  • Polk – 21
  • Roseau – 1
  • Todd – 51
  • Wadena – 28

