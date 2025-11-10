30-Year-Old Man Escapes from House Fire in Wadena County

A 30-year-old man escaped out a window during a house fire in Wadena County yesterday afternoon.

The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office says the fire was reported at 3:40 p.m. in Section 15 of Meadow Township, which is southeast of Menahga. The man was taken by ambulance to CHI St. Joseph’s Health in Park Rapids to be treated for smoke inhalation. No other injuries were reported.

Fire departments from Sebeka, Menahga, and Verndale all responded to extinguish the fire. The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Wadena County Sheriff’s office and State Fire Marshal.