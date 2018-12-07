30-Year Milestone For Radiothon To End Child Abuse

30 years can be viewed as a major milestone in broadcasting, and for 30 years, the stations of Paul Bunyan Broadcasting have played host to the annual Radiothon To End Child Abuse. Over the last three decades, the Radiothon has expanded its footprint while becoming a community tradition.

Over the years, the Radiothon has evolved and changed locations, but in its 30th year, it has returned to its roots at 5th and Beltrami in downtown Bemidji.

By returning to its home location, the broadcast will not only travel the air waves, but staff will go out on location. At Paul Bunyan Park, kids from the new Gene Dillon Elementary School continued a tradition that had originally started at Northern Elementary School. The song has been a staple for the Radiothon, providing kids with an important education.

As the clock winds down, every penny matters when making a difference in the life of a child. To make a donation to the Radiothon To End Child Abuse, you can call (218) 444-1500 or click here to make a donation online: http://www.radiothon.info/