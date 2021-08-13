Lakeland PBS

3-Year Old Girl Dies in Accidental Shooting

Betsy Melin — Aug. 13 2021

A 3-year old girl has died as the result of an accidental shooting in Bena. According to the Cass County Sheriffs Department at around 4:00 AM deputies responded to a report of an accidental shooting at a residence in Bena Minnesota.

Deputies responded and learned that a juvenile female, age 3, had been shot by accidental gunfire by a juvenile male, age 5, in the household. The victim was being transported to the Deer River Hospital by family members and intercepted by the Deer River Ambulance. Lifesaving efforts were attempted. The juvenile female was pronounced deceased at the Deer River Hospital.

An autopsy is pending with the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office and the investigation continues. Assisting at the scene was the Leech Lake Tribal Police Department.

