3-Year-Old Girl Dies in Accidental Shooting in Bena

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A 3-year old girl has died as the result of an accidental shooting in Bena.

According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, at around 4:00 AM deputies responded to a report of an accidental shooting at a residence in Bena. They learned that a juvenile female, age 3, had been shot by accidental gunfire by a juvenile male, age 5, in the household.

The victim was being transported to the Deer River Hospital by family members and intercepted by the Deer River Ambulance. Lifesaving efforts were attempted, but the juvenile female was pronounced deceased at the Deer River Hospital.

An autopsy is pending with the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office and the investigation continues. Assisting at the scene was the Leech Lake Tribal Police Department.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today