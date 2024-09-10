3 Sentenced for Felony Child Neglect and Endangerment on Red Lake Reservation

Three individuals living on the Red Lake Reservation have been sentenced for felony child neglect and felony child endangerment.

According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, between February 2022 and January 2023, 55-year-old Robin John Roy, 29-year-old Nicole Robyn Roy, and 36-year-old Harrison Edwin Dudley, Sr. willfully deprived minor victims of necessary food, health care, and supervision despite their reasonable ability to make the necessary provisions, resulting in substantial harm to the minor victims’ physical, mental, and emotional health.

Trial evidence established that one of the minor victims suffered from severe anemia as a result of malnourishment, and that despite repeat efforts by health care providers to intervene in the child’s condition, the child nearly died as a result of the defendants’ collective failure to provide needed care. Trial evidence also established that both children suffered from prolonged lice infestations that progressed to life-threatening scalp infections.

All three defendants were found guilty of felony child neglect following a six-day trial last February. Nicole Roy and Dudley were also found guilty of felony child endangerment.

All three were sentenced in federal court last week on September 5th. Robin Roy was sentenced to 24 months of probation, Nicole Roy received 12 months and a day in prison followed by three years of supervised release, and Dudley received four months in prison.