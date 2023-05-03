Lakeland PBS

3 Sanford Health Employees Injured in Incident at Bemidji Hospital

Lakeland News — May. 3 2023

Three Sanford Health employees were injured last week after an operational incident at Sanford Bemidji Medical Center.

Sanford says in a statement that the individuals were replacing a gasket on a heat pump when they were injured. Sanford says two of the employees were treated and released, but due to patient privacy laws, they are unable to provide further details.

The statement also said that the safety and health of their employees is Sanford’s top priority and their thoughts are with impacted team members.

