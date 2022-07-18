Lakeland PBS

3 People Killed in Moorhead Crash with Two Semis Identified

Ryan BowlerJul. 18 2022

MOORHEAD, Minn. (AP) — Three members of a Twin Cities family killed when their SUV was crushed between two semitrailers on an interstate have been identified.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Robert and Linda Correll, both 65, of Ham Lake, and 89-year-old Shirley Gatke, of Blaine, were killed Friday afternoon on Interstate 94 in Moorhead, about 2 miles from the North Dakota border.

Relatives say the Corrells were married for 44 years and Gatkze was Linda Correll’s mother.

The patrol said a semi driven by a 58-year-old Wells man was stopped in a construction zone, as was the SUV. A second semi struck the SUV from behind and pushed it into the rear of the first semi.

The semi that failed to stop was operated by Penner International, based in Steinbach, Manitoba. Neither semi driver was hurt.

