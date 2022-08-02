3 People Injured in ATV Crash in Rural Motley
Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch says alcohol and speed contributed to an ATV crash on Saturday that injured three people, with two of them being seriously injured.
The crash was reported just after 12:30 AM in rural Motley. An ATV had rolled several times into the ditch and struck some trees.
The driver, a 20-year-old Motley man, was airlifted to a Twin Cities hospital with serious injuries. A passenger, a 20-year-old Elk River woman, was airlifted to a St. Cloud hospital with serious injuries. Another passenger, a 20-year-old Motley man, was taken to a Staples hospital for injuries.
Sheriff Burch says the investigation is ongoing with formal charges pending.
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.