3 People Injured in ATV Crash in Rural Motley

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch says alcohol and speed contributed to an ATV crash on Saturday that injured three people, with two of them being seriously injured.

The crash was reported just after 12:30 AM in rural Motley. An ATV had rolled several times into the ditch and struck some trees.

The driver, a 20-year-old Motley man, was airlifted to a Twin Cities hospital with serious injuries. A passenger, a 20-year-old Elk River woman, was airlifted to a St. Cloud hospital with serious injuries. Another passenger, a 20-year-old Motley man, was taken to a Staples hospital for injuries.

Sheriff Burch says the investigation is ongoing with formal charges pending.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today