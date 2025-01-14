3 People Dead in 2-Vehicle Crash in Crow Wing County

Three people died in a two-vehicle crash in Crow Wing County on Sunday.

The crash happened around 12:40 in the afternoon on Highway 169 in about four miles south of Garrison in Garrison Township. The Minnesota State Patrol says a pickup driven by 59-year-old Lee Page of Coon Rapids was traveling south when it crossed into the northbound lane and struck an SUV that was headed north.

Page and a passenger in the pickup, 59-year-old Lisa Brunes of Coon Rapids, both died following the crash. A passenger in the SUV, 51-year-old Kari Hohansee of Remer, also died at the scene. The driver of the SUV, 53-year-old Jeremy Hohansee of Remer, was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

All four people were wearing seat belts, and airbags in both vehicles deployed. Road conditions included snow and ice at the time of the crash.