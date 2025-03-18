‘3 Old Guys’ Complete Snowmobile Journey from Grand Rapids to Newfoundland

A trio of men dubbed the “3 Old Guys” completed their journey from Grand Rapids, Minnesota to Newfoundland, Canada earlier this month, traveling the entire way on their snowmobiles.

The three men, two of whom are from the Lakeland viewing area, started the 3,700-mile trek on February 13th. In less than a month on March 6th, the trio made it to Corner Brook, Newfoundland.

This marks the third major adventure for the “3 Old Guys,” who also traveled to Manitoba, Canada in 2019 and took a 5,000-mile ride to Fairbanks Alaska in 2023. They started each trip from the city of Grand Rapids.

The trio made it back to Minnesota on March 9th. You can see photos and video of their trek on their Facebook page.