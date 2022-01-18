3 Men Face Charges For Bane Park Robbery

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Three more men face charges in alleged robbery of a man in Bane Park. One man facing charges is still on the loose. A 21 year old Brainerd resident reported to the Brainerd Police Department saying that he was robbed in the Bane Park parking lot.

Thomas Anthony Flowers, a 20-year-old Duluth resident, was identified through text messages and other information, according to the Brainerd Police Department. Flowers was charged Jan. 11 with felony first-degree aggravated robbery and is currently in custody in the Crow Wing County Jail.

Logan Blake Hurt, a 19-year-old Hillman resident, was charged with the same felony Jan. 5 following his extradition from Buffalo County, Wisconsin. Hurt was identified by the victim, according to police.

A third man, Jackson Blake Morales, 19, of Duluth, faces the same charge, but police have not located him and there is an active warrant for his arrest. Morales is a known associate of Hurt’s and police identified him through text messages about the robbery exchanged with Hurt, according to the complaint against Flowers. Morales is believed to have left the state.

Investigators identified one 19-year old male suspect from hillman MN. This individual was taken into custody in Buffalo County Wisconsin for a Crow Wing County arrest warrant. It is believed the victim was intentionally targeted, and no public safety threats have been identified. This incident is still an active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Brainerd Police department.

