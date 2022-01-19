Lakeland PBS

3 Men Charged In Bane Park Robbery

Ryan BowlerJan. 19 2022

On December 28th Brainerd Officers were dispatched to a residence on Todd Street for an unknown male subject that showed up at the house and asked the homeowner to call the police and report a robbery. The robbery took place in the Bane Park Parking lot where a meeting took place to sell a T.V. but it was then later discovered that it was actually to sell Marijuana.

the victim who reported the robbery was taken into custody and a search warrant was drafted to search his cellphone. In phone messages they were able to determine who the Three Male Suspects are Logan Hurt, Jackson Morales, and Thomas Flowers.

Brainerd Police learned the Flowers is currently in custody in Duluth in another matter an a warrant was requested. Flowers is charged with one count of aggravated robbery to the 1st degree which is a felony.

Morales, and Hurt are believed to have left the state so warrants have been requested. Much like Flowers, Morales and Hurt are charged with one count of aggravated robbery to the 1st degree which is a felony.

Morales is still on the loose as authorities have not been able to make an arrest. Hurt was arrested and now awaits his Omnibus Hearing on March 24th. Hurts initial Rule-8 hearing was held yesterday. Flowers still awaits his Initial Rule-8 hearing which is set for January 25th. No court dates have been set for Morales as he has yet to be arrested.

 

 

