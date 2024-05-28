May 28, 2024 | By: Lakeland News

3 Injured in ATV Crash in Morrison County

Three people were injured in an ATV crash in Morrison County yesterday.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office says 53-year-old Dawn Monson of Pierz was driving the ATV in a field about six miles east of Buckman in Morrill Township when Monson hit a mud puddle, lost control of the ATV, and rolled.

Monson was airlifted to a Twin Cities hospital. Two passengers, 44-year-old Genoveva Hernandez of Long Prairie, and 19-year-old Kayla Barthel of Foley, were taken to St. Gabriel’s Hospital with unknown injuries.

The Sheriff’s Office says nobody on the ATV was wearing a helmet. The case remains under investigation.

