3 Indicted for Fentanyl Trafficking to Bemidji, Red Lake

Three people have been indicted for trafficking fentanyl to Bemidji and the Red Lake Indian Reservation.

38-year-old La’veal Allen of Minneapolis, 28-year-old Marquise Walker of Lakeville, and 37-year-old Michaela McKinney of New Hope are charged in federal court with conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and with possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

U.S. Attorney Lisa D. Kirkpatrick said in a press release the “trio of defendants has plagued the Red Lake Indian Reservation and the Bemidji area for years.” She says her office will “ensure these purveyors of poison see federal justice.”