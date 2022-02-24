Lakeland PBS

3 Ex-Cops Convicted of Rights Violations in Floyd Killing

Lakeland News — Feb. 24 2022

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Three former Minneapolis police officers have been convicted of violating George Floyd’s civil rights.

Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane were charged with depriving Floyd of his right to medical care when Officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck for 9 1/2 minutes as the 46-year-old Black man was handcuffed and facedown on the street on May 25, 2020. Thao and Lane were also charged with failing to intervene to stop Chauvin.

The videotaped killing sparked protests in Minneapolis that spread around the globe as part of reckoning over racial injustice.

Chauvin was convicted of murder last year in state court and pleaded guilty in December in the federal case. Kueng knelt on Floyd’s back, Lane held his legs and Thao kept bystanders back.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Suspect Arrested in May Shooting Death of Minneapolis Girl

Twin Cities educators notify districts of possible strikes

Jury Ends 1st Day, No Verdict for 3 Cops in Floyd Killing

Gov. Walz Calls Special Election to Fill Rep. Hagedorn Seat

Recently Added

Backroads: The Christopher David Hanson Band

Posted on Feb. 24 2022

Common Ground: Bemidji Area Cross Country Ski Club Part 2 of 2

Posted on Feb. 23 2022

Lakeland Currents - The Fight Against AIS in MN Waters

Posted on Feb. 18 2022

Backroads: Jon Arthur Schmidt

Posted on Feb. 17 2022

Common Ground: Bemidji Area Cross Country Ski Club Part 1 of 2

Posted on Feb. 16 2022

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.