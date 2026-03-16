Mar 16, 2026 | By: Lakeland News
3 Candidates Recommended to Fill Judge Vacancies in MN’s Ninth Judicial District
The Commission on Judicial Selection announced on Monday that it is recommending three candidates for consideration to fill the vacancies in Minnesota’s Ninth Judicial District, with two of the candidates currently being based in the Lakeland viewing area.
One vacancy occurred upon the elevation of the Honorable Anne M. Rasmusson to the Court of Appeals, and the other will occur later this year upon the retirement of the Honorable Jeffery R. Remick. These seats will be chambered in Warren in Marshall County and Crookston in Polk County.
The three candidates are:
- Max Schafer-LaCoursiere, an assistant public defender in the Ninth District Public Defender’s office in Thief River Falls, where he represents clients throughout northwestern Minnesota;
- Symon Schindler-Syme, an assistant county attorney in the Beltrami County Attorney’s Office, where he handles criminal and appellate cases;
- and Eliza Scott, an assistant county attorney in the Roseau County Attorney’s Office, where she focuses on felony and gross misdemeanor criminal prosecution and civil commitment matters.