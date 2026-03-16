3 Candidates Recommended to Fill Judge Vacancies in MN’s Ninth Judicial District

The Commission on Judicial Selection announced on Monday that it is recommending three candidates for consideration to fill the vacancies in Minnesota’s Ninth Judicial District, with two of the candidates currently being based in the Lakeland viewing area.

One vacancy occurred upon the elevation of the Honorable Anne M. Rasmusson to the Court of Appeals, and the other will occur later this year upon the retirement of the Honorable Jeffery R. Remick. These seats will be chambered in Warren in Marshall County and Crookston in Polk County.

The three candidates are: