May 14, 2025 | By: Lakeland News

3 Candidates for Judge Recommended to Fill Ninth Judicial District Vacancy

daniel hawley cindi hills jordan olsen ninth judicial district candidates thumbnail

From left to right: Daniel Hawley, Cindi Hills, and Jordan Olsen have been recommended as candidates to fill a judge vacancy in Minnesota’s Ninth Judicial District. (Submitted photos)

The Commission on Judicial Selection is recommending three candidates for consideration to fill a vacancy in Minnesota’s Ninth Judicial District.

The vacancy will occur upon the retirement of the Honorable Erik J. Askegaard, and the seat will be chambered in Aitkin in Aitkin County. The three recommended candidates are:

  • Daniel Hawley—a partner at Gammello-Pearson PLLC, where he practices family law, criminal defense, civil litigation, real estate, corporate and business law, estate planning, and municipal law.
  • Cindi Hills—an assistant director of labor relations at the Minnesota State Colleges and Universities system office.
  • Jordan Olsen—a managing attorney in the Itasca County and Koochiching County public defender’s offices in the Ninth Judicial District.

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Gaslin Garage 400x400

mid minnesota checking 4 24

Fancy Pants Ad 2

Related News

Crime

Level 3 Offender Moves to Pillager Area After Being Released

Community

Bemidji Rotary Club Celebrating 90th Anniversary with Month of Service Projects

Sports

Grand Rapids Boys’ Tennis Beats Brainerd in 1st Round of 7AA Playoffs

Sports

BSU Men’s Hockey Reveals 2025-26 Schedule for Program’s 70th Season