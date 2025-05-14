May 14, 2025 | By: Lakeland News
3 Candidates for Judge Recommended to Fill Ninth Judicial District Vacancy
The Commission on Judicial Selection is recommending three candidates for consideration to fill a vacancy in Minnesota’s Ninth Judicial District.
The vacancy will occur upon the retirement of the Honorable Erik J. Askegaard, and the seat will be chambered in Aitkin in Aitkin County. The three recommended candidates are:
- Daniel Hawley—a partner at Gammello-Pearson PLLC, where he practices family law, criminal defense, civil litigation, real estate, corporate and business law, estate planning, and municipal law.
- Cindi Hills—an assistant director of labor relations at the Minnesota State Colleges and Universities system office.
- Jordan Olsen—a managing attorney in the Itasca County and Koochiching County public defender’s offices in the Ninth Judicial District.