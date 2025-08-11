Aug 11, 2025 | By: Lakeland News

3 Candidates for Judge Recommended to Fill Ninth Judicial District Vacancy

michael grover katie nolting max schafer lacoursiere thumbnail

From left to right: Michael Grover, an assistant county attorney in the Roseau County Attorney’s Office, Bemidji city attorney Katie Nolting, and Max Schafer-LaCoursiere, an assistant public defender in the Ninth District Public Defender’s Office, are being recommended as candidates to fill a vacancy in Roseau County. (Credit: Office of Governor Tim Walz & Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan)

The Commission on Judicial Selection announced today that it is recommending three candidates for consideration to fill a vacancy in Minnesota’s Ninth Judicial District.

The vacancy will occur upon the retirement of the Honorable Donna K. Dixon, and the seat will be chambered in Roseau in Roseau County. The candidates are:

  • Michael Grover, who is an assistant county attorney in the Roseau County Attorney’s Office, where he works primarily in adult criminal prosecution and with the Roseau County treatment courts and domestic violence court;
  • Katie Nolting, who is the Bemidji city attorney, handling both criminal and civil matters on behalf of the city;
  • And Max Schafer-LaCoursiere, who is an assistant public defender in the Ninth District Public Defender’s Office in Thief River Falls, where he represents clients throughout northwestern Minnesota.

