3 Candidates for Judge Recommended to Fill 7th Judicial District Vacancy

From left to right: Luke Godzala, Meriel Lester, and Laura Welle have been recommended for consideration to fill a vacancy in Minnesota’s Seventh Judical District. (Courtesy: Office of Governor Tim Walz)

The Commission on Judicial selection announced today that it is recommending three candidates for consideration to fill a vacancy in Minnesota’s Seventh Judicial District.

The vacancy will occur upon the retirement of the Honorable Leonard A. Weiler. The seat will be chambered in Little Falls in Morrison County.

The candidates are:

  • Luke Godzala, currently a senior attorney in the Civil Division of the Stearns County Attorney’s Office;
  • Meriel Lester, currently an assistant chief in the Criminal Division of the Stearns County Attorney’s Office, where she has worked extensively in criminal prosecution with a focus on intimate partner violence and other personal crimes; and
  • Laura Welle, currently an assistant county attorney in the Morrison County Attorney’s Office, where she primarily handles felony prosecution and child protection matters.

