3 Bemidji High School Football Seniors Sign Letters of Intent

Three seniors with the Bemidji High School football team signed their letters of intent, committing to play football at the next level.

Former Lumberjack linebacker Jack Caron signed with Concordia Moorhead, while Ephram Boucher and Dawson Degelder, both of whom helped lead the Jacks to average over 300 rushing yards a game last season, signed with St. Scholastica and the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, respectively.

“I didn’t think I could, but my dad went there,” said Caron of Concordia Moorhead. “I love the school, I love the coaches. My grandpa actually coached there for, like, 15 years.”

“I think just when you know, you know,” said Boucher. “I kind of wanted to go to a little bigger town than Bemidji, experience something different. I love the campus, I love Duluth, and the coaches were amazing. So that’s the main reason I wanted to go there.”

“The goal is just to get better, get faster, improve on where I’m at right when I get there,” Degelder explained. “It’s going to be different, you know. Be on a diet program, living by myself. But yeah, the goal is definitely just to get better and faster and eventually make my way to the starting spot on the roster.”