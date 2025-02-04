3 Area Girls Nominated for This Year’s Minnesota Miss Basketball

Miss Basketball is the title given to the best high school girls’ basketball player in the state of Minnesota each year, and this year’s preliminary list of nominees includes three area seniors.

Regan Juenemann from Crosby-Ironton is averaging just over 20 points per game for the Lady Rangers, who are a perfect 20-0 and ranked 2nd in Class AA.

Aubrey Morrison from Walker-Hackensack-Akeley also made the list, joining the Wolves’ 2,000-point club this season and later breaking the girls’ record for career points at W-H-A.

Cass Lake-Bena’s Gabby Fineday rounds out the area nominees. The BSU commit broke both the girls’ and boys’ career points record for the Panthers on back-to-back nights in January.

The list also had a number of hall of fame inductees, including Walker-Hackensack-Akeley AD Jeremy Digiovanni. In his first year at the helm of Elk River girls’ basketball in 2017, he coached the Elks to an undefeated season and the Class AAAA state championship.